Mike Tomlin joining NBC seemingly leads Chris Simms out of Football Night in America

Mike Tomlin will join NBC for the upcoming football season but apparently, that has come at a cost. Apparently, this made Chris Simms to be left out of Football Night in America. Hence, big changes are coming.

As reported by Richard Deitsch of Sports Media Podcast, “Chris Simms announced this morning that he is out at Football Night In America. A source at NBC Sports confirms. Obviously NBC has changed up its NFL pregame show with the addition of Mike Tomlin.”

Deitsch makes a direct correlation between Tomlin’s hire and Simms departure. Hence, it’s safe to say that NBC will restructure quite a bit of things. Tomlin must be really expensive as well.

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Simms was a staple on NBC programming

Simms appeared on both pregame and postgame shows on Sunday night for NBC. He made the announcement during his appearance on the Pro Football Talk Live show with Mike Florio. Simms will still appear on that show, despite PFT’s allegiance to NBC.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Chris Simms has announced he’s been fired from Football Night In America. pic.twitter.com/BSjr1IMNCI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 27, 2026

Simms played for seven years in the NFL and he is also the son of former Giants quarterback Phil Simms. He spent a decade with NBC Sports prior to this announcement. Hence, it’s not a light decision to make.

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Tomlin might not even be there for years to come

Loyalty is not quite the priority in these cases. However, firing a decade-long servant for Tomlin, who might be there just for a year before returning to the NFL coaching scene might not be the best of looks. Hence, could NBC regret this? Not necessarily, but it could still be unlikely that Simms returns eventually.