Steelers continue pushing for a potential return of Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has not yet spoken about his future in the NFL. While several options remain on the table, Cam Heyward knows that a return would be crucial for the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the next season.

“He’s won the black and gold. Just return, baby!“ Heyward said on the Rich Eisen Show. “That’s all we need. I think he had a fun time being a part of this crew and we really enjoyed his company. I’d like to be able to run it back.”

With just a few days remaining before the upcoming NFL Draft, the quarterback’s decision could completely alter the franchise’s outlook. Will A-Rod return to Steel City for a shot at redemption with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

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Will a QB be the first pick of the Draft for Pittsburgh?

As the organization gears up for the late April festivities, the Pittsburgh Steelers appear focused on reinforcing their trenches and defensive secondary rather than looking for a new signal-caller. Team president Art Rooney II provided much-needed clarity on the front office’s strategy, ensuring that the team will prioritize immediate positional needs over another project under center.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Consequently, the Steelers confirmed they may not choose a QB in their first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. What will suddenly happen with this situation?

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Aaron Rodgers’ 2025 stats

In his debut season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, Aaron Rodgers provided the veteran stability the franchise had been seeking, leading the team to a division title. Operating within a balanced offensive scheme, Rodgers completed 327 of 498 passes (65.7%) for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns against only 7 interceptions.

Despite playing at age 42 and behind a rebuilding offensive line that allowed 29 sacks, he maintained an efficient 94.8 passer rating and showcased his trademark ball security, finishing among the league leaders in interception percentage. His leadership was particularly evident in high-leverage moments, recording 24 “big-time throws” and guiding the Steelers back to the postseason as one of the most efficient signal-callers in the AFC.