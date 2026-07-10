What is Belgium’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup quarterfinals vs Spain?

Belgium arrive at the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals with renewed momentum after climbing in the FIFA rankings during the tournament.

Belgium will enter the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals against Spain ranked eighth in the FIFA Ranking, with 1,778.36 points. The Red Devils have climbed one position during the tournament thanks to their performances on the field and the early elimination of the Netherlands, which allowed Belgium to move up in the ranking.

Belgium’s current ranking of eighth reflects the team’s strong recovery after an uneven start to the tournament. A victory over Spain would not only send the Red Devils to the semifinals but could also provide another significant boost to their FIFA ranking points.

As the 2026 World Cup reaches its decisive stages, Belgium have the opportunity to continue improving their position in the list while pursuing the long awaited trophy.

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What is Belgium’s current FIFA ranking?

Belgium is currently ranked eighth in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,778.36 points. This places the Red Devils among the top national teams in the world as they prepare to face Spain in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup.

How did Belgium’s ranking change during the 2026 World Cup?

Belgium’s FIFA ranking points fluctuated throughout the group stage before increasing significantly in the knockout rounds. The team lost 8.30 points after drawing 1-1 with Egypt, followed by another loss of 6.06 points after a 0-0 draw with Iran. Then, Belgium recovered by gaining 7.54 points for their 5-1 victory over New Zealand.

The biggest gains came in the knockout stages. The Red Devils earned 21.10 points after defeating Senegal 3-2 in the Round of 32 and added another 21.84 points for their 4-1 victory over the United States in the Round of 16.

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How does Belgium compare with Spain?

Belgium’s next challenge is a massive quarterfinal against Spain, which is ranked third in the FIFA World Ranking. Spain enter the match as one of the highest-ranked teams in the tournament (1912.34 points) and one of the favorites to win the 2026 World Cup.