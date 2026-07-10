How many fans are attending Spain vs Belgium today at the 2026 World Cup?

Spain vs. Belgium will define who advances to the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup to face off against France.

The excitement is reaching a fever pitch as soccer fans across the globe turn their eyes toward California today. Spain vs. Belgium clash today at the 2026 World Cup. The highly anticipated quarter-final clash is taking place at the iconic Los Angeles Stadium, also widely known as SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

As one of the premier venues of the tournament, the stadium boasts an official capacity of approximately 70,000 seats for major soccer events. Given the monumental high-stakes nature of this knockout match, a packed house of around 70,000 spectators will fill the stands. Also, an experienced referee will be in charge of this Spain vs. Belgium 2026 World Cup matchup.

This guarantees an electric, vibrant atmosphere inside the arena as two in-form teams battle for a spot in the semi-finals. If you are tuning in from home, expect to see a sea of red and yellow filling every single corner of the stadium. Of course, depending on if Spain win, tie, or lose vs. Belgium, you can see how many of those are rooting for each team.

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Have Spain or Belgium Played at Los Angeles Stadium Before in the 2026 World Cup?

Stadium familiarity can often play a subtle but important role in a team’s comfort level. Interestingly, Spain and Belgium have both played a match at Los Angeles Stadium yet during this 2026 World Cup campaign. Spain defeated Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32, while Belgium tied 0-0 with Iran in the Group Stage.

General view inside the stadium during the FIFA World Cup 2026

Spain arrives here fresh off a dramatic 1-0 stoppage-time triumph over Portugal in Dallas, while Belgium enters the venue riding high after a dominant 4-1 victory against the USA in Seattle. For Spain vs. Belgium, the predicted lineups indicate a highly technical matchup.

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Spain vs. Belgium grants a spot in the 2026 World Cup Semifinals

For Spain, a victory today would solidify their renaissance under Luis de la Fuente and put them just two wins away from a second historic World Cup title. La Roja have been flawless defensively, keeping five consecutive clean sheets, and moving forward would validate their status as absolute tournament favorites.

Belgium is fueled by a desire to finally push past their golden generation’s previous shortcomings and make a definitive statement. Surviving this grueling test against Spanish possession would propel the Red Devils into the final four and equal their legendary run from 2018.