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Steelers reportedly will not pay QB Aaron Rodgers $30 million to return in 2026

Aaron Rodgers has the door open to return to the Steelers, but there could be a significant obstacle heading into the 2026 season.

Aaron Rodgers former quarterback of the Steelers
© Eakin Howard/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers former quarterback of the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for Aaron Rodgers’ final decision on whether he will play in the 2026 season. In recent days, several rumors suggest that money could be a determining factor.

Rodgers would be seeking a one-year, $30 million contract after his performance in 2025, but according to a report by Ray Fittipaldo, the Steelers are not willing to reach that number in negotiations.

“I don’t know if the Steelers would go to $30 million to be honest with you. They understand that they have to get their future franchise quarterback at some point anyway. Whether you start the clock on that in April of 2026 or in January of 2027. I think they’ve come to the realization that it’s not going be perfect whenever it does happen.”

Who will be Steelers starting QB in 2026?

Aaron Rodgers appears to have the edge to be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026. Mike McCarthy has said several times that he remains in communication with the veteran, and several players inside the locker room want him back.

However, it is difficult to envision the Steelers paying $30 million to a 42-year-old player when, if they are truly looking for a franchise QB, they could give Will Howard the opportunity in 2026.

If the Ohio State prospect fails, then general manager Omar Khan would have a great opportunity to look for a quarterback in 2027, with a draft class that looks like one of the best in recent years.

See also

Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers future reportedly uncertain as 2026 decision looms

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
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