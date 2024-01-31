Normally, the Super Bowl is not a topic of conversation in the NBA. But with another team from the Bay area set to challenge for the ultimate glory in less than two weeks, the Golden State Warriors are not strangers to the big game in the NFL. In fact, Stephen Curry has recently been asked about his favorite between the local 49ers and the Chiefs.

“I mean obviously, being here, you love to see the Niners get it done,” Curry said, via ClutchPoints. However, he clarified that a Kansas City win wouldn’t upset him that much. “I do love Mahomes and Kelce. We got to play golf with them this summer. I see them in Tahoe every year, so we have a pretty good relationship. In my household, this is a win-win kind of vibe. But obviously… the hometown team.”

It makes sense that Curry shows support for the local team, which hopes to end a 29-year championship drought. But at the same time, the Warriors star admitted he would also feel happy for Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce if the Chiefs get the upper hand.

On Sunday, February 11, we’ll get to see who ends up lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. What we already know is that Curry will probably be satisfied regardless of who emerges victorious.

Curry credits the 49ers for Warriors’ win over 76ers

The Warriors got back to winning ways on Wednesday night by claiming a 119-107 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. The 49ers were in attendance at Chase Center, and their recent success seemed to make a positive impact on the home team.

“Got the 49ers in the building. Showing that NFC Championship love, gonna get that Super Bowl. Maybe inspired us a little bit,” said Curry, who posted an impressive 37 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

The truth is that victory gave the Warriors a much-needed breath of fresh air to end a two-game losing streak and prove themselves they can put up a fight against the contenders. They’re still 12th in the West, but there’s time to get back on track. Who knows, maybe they continue to be inspired by the Niners and go on to have a deep playoff run.