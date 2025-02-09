Trending topics:
Super Bowl 2025 one-minute silence: Who was Virginia Halas McCaskey?

At Super Bowl 2025, a one-minute silence was held in memory of Virginia Halas McCaskey. Find out who she was in this article.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Virginia Halas McCaskey, former owner of the Chicago Bears
© Quinn Harris/Getty ImagesVirginia Halas McCaskey, former owner of the Chicago Bears

Super Bowl LIX has arrived, with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles battling for the Vince Lombardi Trophy and the title of the best team of the 2024 NFL season.

Before kickoff, the NFL paid tribute to McCaskey with a one-minute silence at Caesars Superdome, recognizing her profound impact on football. Here’s a closer look at her legacy and contributions to the sport.

NFL has a one-minute silence in Super Bowl 2025 in honor of Virginia Halas McCaskey

During Super Bowl 2025, a moment of silence was held to honor Virginia Halas McCaskey, the longtime owner of the Chicago Bears. Born on January 5, 1923, in Chicago, she was the daughter of George Halas, the legendary founder of the franchise.

McCaskey’s tenure as owner saw the Bears achieve notable success, including their iconic Super Bowl victory in 1986. Unfortunately, the team’s recent seasons fell short from what the club experienced back then.

Her passing on February 6, 2025, at the age of 102, marks the end of an era for the Chicago Bears and the NFL community. She was one of the most influential personalities in league history.

Developing story…

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

