The North Carolina Tar Heels‘ roster for the 2025 NCAA season is close to taking final shape. Ahead of Bill Belichick’s first year in Chapel Hill, the program announced the arrival of one elite star in the transfer portal.

Fans in Chapel Hill are excited about the future under the guidance of football’s mastermind, Bill Belichick. However, concerns arise around the 72-year-old coach’s management of the transfer portal and the commitments, as he has never dealt with anything alike during his career.

So far, so good for Belichick and the Tar Heels, as the six-time Super Bowl champion embarks on his first season of college football. Amid a dramatic offseason, filled with departures, arrivals, and never-ending rumors linking Belichick to a potential return to the NFL, UNC is making moves, and solidifying their team for a challenging journey through the ACC.

Former Washington Huskies cornerback Thaddeus Dixon is transferring to the North Carolina Tar Heels for the 2025 campaign. Dixon spent the last two seasons in Seattle, after being in JUCO to start his collegiate career.

Bill Belichick has agreed to be the new coach of the UNC Tar Heels for the 2025 NCAA season, embarking on his first coaching job at the collegiate level.

Dixon, the No. 2 ranked cornerback on the portal, according to On3 Transfer Portal Rankings, will provide a big boost to the Tar Heels’ defense during a high-expectations year.

Belichick makes his future clear

The ongoing buzz surrounding Belichick’s tenure in Chapel Hill has become insufferable for both the fans and the program. Though, Belichick and the school’s board have made it clear that the head coach is here to stay, the rumors have not completely subsided.

Thus, it was Belichick’s girlfriend who had to make a statement with his most-recent post in social media.

Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, posted a picture of her and the head coach on Instagram, with the caption reading: “Pictured: two people who are overtly committed to @uncfootball,” shutting down any rumor linking the 72-year-old with an NFL job.

