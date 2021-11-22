Tampa Bay Buccaneers play against New York Giants for a Sunday Night Football game in the Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants meet in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Raymond James Stadium on November 22, 2021 at 8:15 PM (ET). Easy win at home. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers haven't won a game since October 24, that last win was against the Chicago Bears 38-3 at home. The most recent game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a 19-29 loss to Washington Football Team.

New York Giants have a negative record but with two recent victories in the last three weeks, plus the team was resting in Bye Week 10. The most recent victory for the Giants was against the Las Vegas Raiders 23-16.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 22, 2021.

Time: 8:15 PM (ET)

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants: Storylines

Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost before Bye Week 9 against New Orleans Saints 27-36 on the road, and just after bye week they lost again but against Washington Football Team on the road. The Buccaneers on the road record is negative with two wins against the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, and three losses against the Rams, Saints and WFT. The Buccaneers are scoring an average of 31 points per game as the third-best offense of the season.

The New York Giants have a negative record with three wins and six losses on third spot in the NFC East Division. The Giants have won two of the last three games, one against the Carolina Panthers 25-3 and one against the Las Vegas Raiders 23-16. Both games at home, but the only loss in the last three was on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants offensive line is scoring an average of 19.9 points per game and the defense allows up to 24 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 11 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN, ESPN.COM, ESPN APP, NFL GAME PASS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants: Predictions And Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favorites with -10.5 points to cover and -455 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a strong offense and the home record is positive. New York Giants are underdogs with +10.5 ATS and +405 moneyline. The totals are fixed at 49.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: OVER 49.5.



FanDuel Tampa Bay Buccaneers -10.5 / -455 Totals 49.5 New York Giants +10.5 / +405

* Odds via FanDuel