Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce set new record shortly before getting engaged

There’s no doubt that everything Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce do sparks debate, admiration, and plenty of buzz — even more so when they do it together. As one of today’s most high-profile couples, the two have just broken yet another record, following their recent engagement announcement.

Travis, alongside his brother Jason Kelce, co-hosts one of the most popular podcasts today — and Taylor Swift was the featured guest in a recent episode. Without even trying, or perhaps without realizing it, the duo ended up breaking the YouTube viewership record.

According to the Guinness World Records website, the recent episode of New Heights, which aired on August 13, reached a total of 1.3 million concurrent viewers — officially setting the record for the most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s no denying the impact these two figures have — and when they come together, the buzz is even greater. Once again, they’ve proven it, this time through a record-breaking moment on a digital platform.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

The most anticipated announcement

Reports surfaced Tuesday that pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced their engagement. The news, which has taken the entertainment and sports worlds by storm, was confirmed via a viral social media post from the couple.

Advertisement

see also Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift send a very emotional message to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on New Heights podcast

The announcement sent shockwaves across platforms, with millions of fans reacting to the news. The couple broke the internet with their viral announcement, as a photo of Swift showing off her ring quickly became the top trending topic globally.

Advertisement

While a wedding date hasn’t been announced, the news officially marks the start of a new chapter for one of the world’s most high-profile couples.