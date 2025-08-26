Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged: The couple breaks the internet with viral announcement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ready to take their relationship to the next level. In an announcement that immediately sent social media into a frenzy, the couple revealed their decision to get married.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post which was also shared by Kelce. The post shows a series of lovely pictures with the couple celebrating their decision, and of course, showing the ring that reflects their commitment. Unsuprisingly, it didn’t take long to break the internet.

Swift and Kelce’s engagement post garnered over 1.5 million likes in less than 15 minutes and could be on its way to set a new record. The truth is that the likes only continue to grow as the minutes pass.

Kelce and Swift decided to close the comments section, probably knowing the post would’ve been flooded with replies otherwise. Nevertheless, that hasn’t prevented users from reacting on social media.

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement

One of the most prominent figures reacting to the news was none other than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce’s partner-in-crime on the gridiron. His teammate only needed three emojis to celebrate the tight end’s engagement with Swift.

What could be the date for Swift and Kelce’s wedding?

Now, all the attention will be centered at the date for the wedding. It may be a bit soon for that though, as the couple probably want to enjoy this moment first. However, it’s hard not to think in 2026 as a potential date.

Perhaps this announcement also hints at Kelce’s future in the NFL. With only one year left in his current contract with the Chiefs, year No. 13 could mark the final season in his decorated career.

Kelce already flirted with retirement in the offseason before deciding to come back and play out his deal. But now that he’s engaged, one could imagine Kelce to be preparing for life after retirement. The fact that he’s turning 36 in October also raises question marks. Time will tell us, but in the meantime, Swift and Kelce have a special reason to celebrate—and so do their fans.

