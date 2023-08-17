The NFL is preparing everything for Super Bowl LVIII, including the halftime show. Unfortunately, Taylor Swift has turned down the opportunity to perform, but the league has a backup plan featuring two Grammy award winners.

Las Vegas will host the upcoming Super Bowl at the brand-new Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The venue has a capacity of 65,000 persons, and it is expected to be sold out, as is the case every year.

Throughout its entire history, the Super Bowl has featured incredible halftime shows. The NFL aims to maintain the fans’ attention throughout the entire game, making star performances crucial for achieving that goal.

Report: Taylor Swift rejects the NFL; two Grammy award winners are set to do the halftime show

The Super Bowl halftime show holds great significance for the NFL, as even those who aren’t football fans tune in to watch it on TV. The league strives to attract a broader audience, recognizing this as the most effective means to achieve that aim.

Last year, Rihanna’s performance was the most-watched halftime show of all time with 121.017 million viewers, surpassing Katy Perry’s 2015 performance. Now, the league wants to increase those numbers even more.

According to HITS Daily Double, the NFL wanted Taylor Swift for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, but she turned them down. However, the league has a backup plan, and it involves two Grammy award winners.

Pop Hive and Pop Tingz have reported that Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles are two potential options the league is considering for the upcoming halftime show. Both singers have been in talks with the NFL, but nothing has been confirmed yet.