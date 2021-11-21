Tennessee Titans play against Houston Texans for a Sunday Night Football game in the Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans meet in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Nissan Stadium on November 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). The best record at home. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The Titans are in a good position for the season with a positive record of 8 wins and only two losses. The last six weeks were consecutive victories for the Titans, in Week 10 they won against the New Orleans Saints 23-21.

Houston Texans are neck deep in losses, they lost the last nine games before Bye Week 10. The most recent loss for the Texans was to the Dolphins 9-17 on the road, most of the losses were on the road.

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN.

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans: Storylines

The last time the Titans lost a game was on October 3 against the New York Jets on the road, but after that loss they won six straight games against: Jaguars 37-19, Bills 34-31, Chiefs 27-3, Colts 34-31, Rams 28-16 and Saints 23-21. In their last victory the Titans dominated the Saints in the first half by 13-6, but the visitors won the second half by 15-10. That was one of the toughest home games for the Titans in the 2021 NFL season. The Titans are scoring an average of 27.8 points per game as the fifth-best offense of the season.

Houston Texans have just one win this season against Jacksonville Jaguars 37-21 in Week 1 of the season. After that one victory the Texans lost nine consecutive weeks. It is unlikely that all the losses are related to the Deshaun Watson affair but he is an experienced quarterback who brought more value to the team than the current team quarterbacks (Taylor and Mills). The Texans are scoring an average of 14.2 points per game as the worst offense of the season and the defense is allowing 28.7 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 11 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans: Predictions And Odds

Tennessee Titans are favorites to win this game by -10 points and -420 moneyline at FanDuel, they have the offensive power to finish off the visitors. Houston Texans are obvious underdogs with +10 ATS and +375 moneyline. The totals are fixed at 44.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Tennessee Titans -10.



FanDuel Tennessee Titans -10 / -420 Totals 44.5 Houston Texans +10 / +375

* Odds via FanDuel