Titans trade with Ravens comes with special catch

After welcoming back star quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens can’t stop getting help for the second half of the 2025 NFL season. The AFC North franchise is on a positive trajectory following Jackson’s return to action after sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 4.

They kicked off Week 9 with a 28-6 win over the Miami Dolphins, with Jackson going off with 18 completions on 23 attempts for 204 yards and four touchdowns. At 3-5, the season is far from over for the Ravens, who can take advantage of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills’ inconsistencies to take over the AFC.

The Ravens made a trade ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, picking up defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a conditional fifth-rounder, insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Ravens would send a better pick to Titans under two conditions

Dre’Mont Jones put up a solid performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. The linebacker recorded four tackles and 1.5 sacks against Justin Herbert. The Titans couldn’t move past the Chargers (27-20), but Jones left Nissan Stadium with a strong performance.

John Harbaugh looks on before the game vs the Steelers on December 21, 2024 in Baltimore.

Tom Pelissero reported that if Jones has two sacks for the rest of the season and the Ravens advance to the postseason, Baltimore will send a fourth-round pick to the Titans.

Jones, 28, has recorded at least one sack in the last four games, which is a good sign for his former and new team. Baltimore lost Nnamdi Madubuike with a neck injury a month ago, and Jones could bring that spark the defense needs.