TJ Watt sends strong message to Steelers teammates after home loss to Seahawks

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for their fierce defense. However, Mike Tomlin’s team has allowed 63 points in two weeks of action and that’s not good. One of the leaders of the defense, TJ Watt, is not accepting this level and sent a strong message with heavy autocriticism after their home loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Clearly, it’s the same issues from last week, and in the NFL, you don’t have time to go back after each and every game. You need to make the adjustments before they happen, and if they happen in the game before they continue to snowball like they did today and like they did last week,” Watt said to the media post game.

The Steelers extended and made TJ Watt the second-highest paid non-QB player in the NFL this offseason. They also restructured defensive end’s Cam Heyward contract, so they are expecting a top-tier unit, not one that allows more than 30 points a game.

TJ Watt himself is shockingly absent

TJ Watt is playing right now, but he has been a non-factor. Spanning to last season, Watt has failed to get a sack in the last six games he’s played. That is absolutely shocking given the fact that he is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

T.J. Watt, linebacker of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Watt gave autocriticism, but his level in an individual basis is not living up to what the team needs from him. With the Steelers facing the New England Patriots in the coming week, the defense has the chance to reset and go after a second-year quarterback on a new offensive scheme.

Rodgers and the offense came back to Earth

After throwing four touchdowns in Week 1, the expectations on this offense were pretty high. However, the Seahawks defense was good enough to hold this unit to only 17 points. Rodgers’ statline was below par throwing 18/23 for 208 yards, only one touchdown to two interceptions.

The running game in Week 1 didn’t offer much, and Week 2 was no different. They only had 72 rushing yards but were behind for most of the game. Therefore, the script turned into a pass-heavy offense. Still, the Steelers felt flat on both offense and defense.