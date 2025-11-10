Tom Brady delivers masterclass analysis on why the Rams offense looks unstoppable

Tom Brady impressed fans once again, this time not with his arm, but with his insight. While calling the Los Angeles Rams’ latest game, Brady praised Sean McVay’s offensive creativity. “This 3 TE grouping is all based on Puka Nacua getting injured,” he explained. “They continue to find the matchups they like vs. safeties and linebackers. It’s so impressive, they’re really using their personnel groupings as a weapon today.”

The former quarterback pointed out how necessity has fueled Los Angeles’ success. “They say necessity is the mother of invention,” Brady noted, highlighting how the Rams adapted after losing one of their top receivers. Instead of slowing down, McVay’s offense has thrived by creating mismatches and confusing defenses with versatility and alignment shifts.

Brady also dove deep into the tactical side of the game. “When you go to a 3 TE grouping and they play base defense, you’re dealing with 3 or 4 combinations,” he said. “It simplifies the defensive playbook by about 20% and allows you as a play-caller to dial up exactly what you want.” Rams fans couldn’t get enough by Brady’s sharp football mind.

Rams fans react to Brady’s analysis

Rams fans seemed thrilled by Brady’s breakdown, especially coming from an analyst who deeply understands football. “He’s one of the few people in the media who actually understands just how good Stafford is and he’s not afraid to say it out loud,” said one fan (@fizzy_fanta72).

Another Rams fan highlighted Brady’s improved broadcasting, writing, “That was the best game that I can remember him calling. Perhaps, he has improved with more reps. But I am not always a reliable narrator,” wrote Jack Gladney (@davidbrad65).

Brady identifies Rams’ single weakness

Brady certainly analyzed the Rams deeply during their dominant win over the 49ers. “If you are looking at offense, defense, there is not a better team in the league,” he declared during his analysis on Fox. However, he also revealed what he views as their one flaw: “The issue has been their kicking game.”

