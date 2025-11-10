Trending topics:
NFL

Tom Brady delivers masterclass analysis on why the Rams offense looks unstoppable

Tom Brady is the latest observer to recognize just how well the Los Angeles Rams are playing and recently delivered a pair of insightful analyses that grabbed fans' attention during the victory over the 49ers.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Tom Brady, part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders
© Slaven Vlasic/Getty ImagesTom Brady, part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders

Tom Brady impressed fans once again, this time not with his arm, but with his insight. While calling the Los Angeles Rams’ latest game, Brady praised Sean McVay’s offensive creativity. “This 3 TE grouping is all based on Puka Nacua getting injured,” he explained. “They continue to find the matchups they like vs. safeties and linebackers. It’s so impressive, they’re really using their personnel groupings as a weapon today.”

The former quarterback pointed out how necessity has fueled Los Angeles’ success. “They say necessity is the mother of invention,” Brady noted, highlighting how the Rams adapted after losing one of their top receivers. Instead of slowing down, McVay’s offense has thrived by creating mismatches and confusing defenses with versatility and alignment shifts.

Brady also dove deep into the tactical side of the game. “When you go to a 3 TE grouping and they play base defense, you’re dealing with 3 or 4 combinations,” he said. “It simplifies the defensive playbook by about 20% and allows you as a play-caller to dial up exactly what you want.” Rams fans couldn’t get enough by Brady’s sharp football mind.

Advertisement

Rams fans react to Brady’s analysis

Rams fans seemed thrilled by Brady’s breakdown, especially coming from an analyst who deeply understands football. “He’s one of the few people in the media who actually understands just how good Stafford is and he’s not afraid to say it out loud,” said one fan (@fizzy_fanta72).

Advertisement

Another Rams fan highlighted Brady’s improved broadcasting, writing, “That was the best game that I can remember him calling. Perhaps, he has improved with more reps. But I am not always a reliable narrator,” wrote Jack Gladney (@davidbrad65).

Tom Brady Super Bowl wins: How many rings does he have?

see also

Tom Brady Super Bowl wins: How many rings does he have?

Brady identifies Rams’ single weakness

Brady certainly analyzed the Rams deeply during their dominant win over the 49ers. “If you are looking at offense, defense, there is not a better team in the league,” he declared during his analysis on Fox. However, he also revealed what he views as their one flaw: “The issue has been their kicking game.”

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Tom Brady takes a historic shot at 49ers
NFL

Tom Brady takes a historic shot at 49ers

When the ball never came down: The longest touchdown passes in NFL history
NFL

When the ball never came down: The longest touchdown passes in NFL history

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes reach 75 TDs together: How does this compare to Brady and Gronkowski’s record?
NFL

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes reach 75 TDs together: How does this compare to Brady and Gronkowski’s record?

Dan Campbell explains why he took over Lions’ play-calling duties
NFL

Dan Campbell explains why he took over Lions’ play-calling duties

Better Collective Logo