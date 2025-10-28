Clark Hunt makes waves with major admission about Chiefs leaving Arrowhead

On the field, the Kansas City Chiefs are experiencing one of the best stretches in franchise history, accompanied by significant growth at the organizational level. One of the major storylines in recent months has centered around the potential relocation of Arrowhead Stadium — a topic on which Clark Hunt has recently spoken out.

Phil LeVota recently replaced Frank White as the Jackson County, Missouri Executive, which means the final decisions could now take a different direction. One possibility being discussed could require a new ballot measure in Jackson County to help fund the Arrowhead project.

“We have had some preliminary conversations with [LeVota],” Hunt said, via KMBC.com. “He obviously has a lot of things on his plate, but he expressed eagerness to work with us, and we expect to expand those conversations in the coming weeks.”

He also added: “We’re still working on both the renovation of GEHA Field at Arrowhead, as well as the possibility of building a new stadium somewhere in the metropolitan area.”

Arrowhead Stadium.

Hunt also admitted that a major decision could be put to a vote: “So if we pursued the renovation option there, there’s a chance that we would be on a ballot next year. It doesn’t necessarily have to be April, and we haven’t gotten that specific in terms of timing at this point.”

The fortress of Arrowhead

Arrowhead Stadium has transformed into one of the most feared venues in the NFL, cementing its reputation as an absolute fortress for the Chiefs. Bolstered by the electric atmosphere and the arrival of Patrick Mahomes, the team has been virtually unbeatable at home in recent seasons.

Since 2021, the Kansas City Chiefs boast a phenomenal regular season home record of 30 wins against only 8 losses, yielding a dominating .789 winning percentage.

Furthermore, the stadium’s advantage is even more pronounced in the playoffs, where the Chiefs have hosted five consecutive AFC Championship games and have continually steamrolled opponents on their path to multiple Super Bowl titles. Opponents entering the ‘Kingdom’ of Arrowhead know they face one of the toughest tests in all of professional sports.

