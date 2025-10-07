Trevor Lawrence breaks down what really happened in his double fall vs Chiefs

Trevor Lawrence experienced a dramatic, game-ending moment in the final seconds against the Kansas City Chiefs when he fell twice on a pivotal 1st-and-goal play—a moment he called confusing and revealed he initially thought about just stopping the clock.

“It was panic, sheer panic on the ground trying to [get up],” Lawrence told ESPN in an interview. “We didn’t have any timeouts, I got stepped on coming out. I was like, ‘I gotta get up.’ And I was just going to throw it out of bounds to stop the clock.”

Developing story…