Trevor Lawrence breaks down what really happened in his double fall vs Chiefs

Following a dramatic double stumble in the final seconds against the Kansas City Chiefs, Trevor Lawrence revealed exactly what was going through his head during that crucial moment of confusion.

By Richard Tovar

Trevor Lawrence reacts vs the Chiefs during the second quarter on October 06, 2025 in Jacksonville.
© Getty ImagesTrevor Lawrence reacts vs the Chiefs during the second quarter on October 06, 2025 in Jacksonville.

Trevor Lawrence experienced a dramatic, game-ending moment in the final seconds against the Kansas City Chiefs when he fell twice on a pivotal 1st-and-goal play—a moment he called confusing and revealed he initially thought about just stopping the clock.

It was panic, sheer panic on the ground trying to [get up],” Lawrence told ESPN in an interview. “We didn’t have any timeouts, I got stepped on coming out. I was like, ‘I gotta get up.’ And I was just going to throw it out of bounds to stop the clock.”

