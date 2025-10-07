Trevor Lawrence breaks down what really happened in his double fall vs Chiefs

Trevor Lawrence experienced a dramatic, game-ending moment in the final seconds against the Kansas City Chiefs when he fell twice on a pivotal 1st-and-goal play—a moment he called confusing and revealed he initially thought about just stopping the clock.
“It was panic, sheer panic on the ground trying to [get up],” Lawrence told ESPN in an interview. “We didn’t have any timeouts, I got stepped on coming out. I was like, ‘I gotta get up.’ And I was just going to throw it out of bounds to stop the clock.”
Developing story…
Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience in the field. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, he has focused on covering American sports, with a particular emphasis on the NFL and College Football. Raised in Venezuela, a country passionate about baseball, Richard also dedicates significant attention to MLB coverage each season. His deep connection with and love for American sports shine through his writing, where he frequently showcases his passion for numbers and statistics, enhancing the depth and insightfulness of his articles.