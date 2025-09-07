Tua Tagovailoa breaks silence after poor outing in Dolphins’ ugly loss to Daniel Jones’ Colts

The Miami Dolphins faced the Indianapolis Colts and suffered a brutal 33-8 defeat in their NFL season opener, completely outplayed and overwhelmed by the leadership of Daniel Jones. For the Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa endured a rough start, unable to establish rhythm as Indianapolis controlled the game from start to finish.

After the loss, Tagovailoa addressed the media and did not shy away from accountability. “This was a lack of a lot of things,” he admitted, acknowledging the team’s struggles and recognizing the weight that falls on his shoulders as Miami’s leader. The frustration was evident, as the Dolphins were thoroughly outmatched in every phase.

Tagovailoa went further in describing the disappointment from the fans’ perspective. “The way we lost? Nobody pays, none of the fans pay to go watch the Miami Dolphins put up 8 points and to watch the other team drop 30 on them,” he said. “A lot of things we have to look at. We have to look in the mirror. It starts with me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The performance from Tua Tagovailoa left plenty to be desired. Tagovailoa opened with two early turnovers, one on a fumble and another on a sack/fumble that former Dolphin Xavien Howard recovered. When he threw an unforced interception to start the second half, the game was effectively out of reach.

Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts.

Advertisement

Tua makes it clear the Dolphins will look for answers

The key for Miami after such a lopsided loss is acknowledging the mistakes and ensuring they do not repeat themselves. Tagovailoa emphasized that point, making it clear the Dolphins will work to prevent another performance like this and keep the setback from spiraling into something bigger.

Advertisement

see also Tyreek Hill sparks memes and fans dream of reunion with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs amid Dolphins struggles

“We don’t want to overreact. We don’t want to underreact,” Tagovailoa said. “We want to make sure we get this right. So that this never happens again.” The quarterback finished 14 of 23 for 114 yards with two interceptions and lost a fumble on one of his three sacks. Meanwhile, the Dolphins rushed for just 78 yards, and Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined for only eight catches and 70 yards.

Advertisement

A brilliant day for Daniel Jones and the Colts

On the other side, Daniel Jones turned in a statement performance. The Colts quarterback ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, powering Indianapolis to a commanding 33-8 victory and snapping the NFL’s longest active opening-day winless streak at 11 games.

Jones shined in his first outing with Indianapolis, completing 22 of 29 passes for 272 yards, including a career-high 197 yards in the first half alone. Indy scored on all seven of its first possessions, sending a message that this could be the start of a new chapter for the franchise. With the win, the Colts are 1-0 for the first time since 2013.

Advertisement