Two Eagles players set to play in Super Bowl LIX against Chiefs on their birthdays

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in another Super Bowl, a rematch of their previous meeting two years ago. However, aside from the championship stakes, it will also be a special day for two Eagles players, as both will celebrate their birthdays on February 9.

One of the players celebrating his birthday in the Super Bowl is Eagles’ running back Saquon Barkley, born on that day in 1997. He will turn 28 during Super Bowl LVIII, marking his first appearance in the big game after a standout season with Philadelphia.

The other player in the same situation is NFL rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean, who joined the team for the 2024 season. DeJean will turn 22 on Sunday. Reflecting on this special occasion, DeJean posted on X, “Crazy! God is the Greatest.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that this season is much more significant for Saquon Barkley, who recently joined Philadelphia and immediately began showing why he is one of the best running backs of the moment. In the playoffs, he had a game against the Rams with 205 rushing yards.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Vince Papale Will Also Have a Special Day

Papale, who became a well-known name thanks to his achievements with the Eagles and the movie “Invincible”, will also celebrate his birthday on Super Bowl LIX day. He played 41 games with the Eagles from 1976 to 1978 as a receiver and participated in one postseason game with them in his final season.

Advertisement

see also Saquon Barkley's net worth: How rich is the running back for the Philadelphia Eagles?

Four Super Bowl Appearances in the 21st Century

The Eagles have made four Super Bowl appearances in the 21st century, winning the big game only once in 2017. The other two appearances in 2004 and 2022 were losses, one against the Patriots and the other against the Chiefs. Overall, the team has one title from the modern era and three championships from what was previously known as the NFL Championship.