Two Super Bowl-winning QBs are on the verge of achieving historic feat in Week 2

Playing in the NFL is no easy feat. It’s even harder to do it for a long period of time and even tougher to do it and win a Super Bowl in the process. However, Joe Flacco and Matthew Stafford are still starters in the league, and both champions are on the verge of doing something not many have done in the history of the sport. To do so, both need to win in Week 2.

Both Stafford and Flacco have beaten 30 different teams in their NFL careers. Flacco faces the Ravens, the team where he won the Super Bowl. Flacco has only played the Ravens once, where he repped the Jets jersey. Now, he gets the chance to beat them again.

Flacco has never beaten the Seahawks. That’s the other team that hasn’t fallen victim to the lanky quarterback. However, the Browns don’t have Seattle on their schedule, meaning Flacco won’t get the chance to beat them unless he is traded.

Stafford gets the same chance as Flacco

Stafford and the Rams play the Titans, a team that Stafford has never won against. Stafford is actually 0-4 versus Tennessee in his career, proven to be a tough game for him. This year, though, the Rams are sizable favorites so Stafford should finally get the nod over them.

The other team Stafford has never won against resides in Pittsburgh. Stafford is 0-3 against the Steelers. Same as Flacco, this won’t be the year where Stafford achieves the feat of beating all 32 teams, as the Rams don’t face the Steelers.

Which QBs have beaten all 32 teams in the NFL?

Only four quarterbacks in NFL history have been able to play well, and long enough to beat all 32 teams in the league. Those are Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Drew Brees, and of course, Tom Brady. The four are all time greats, but that speaks to the difficulty of the feat.

There are other active quarterbacks who have beaten 31 franchises, including Aaron Rodgers. The only team he needs to beat to enter that select group is his first team, the Green Bay Packers. However, the now-Steeler will face Green Bay this season to get the chance to join the elite club mentioned above.

Patrick Mahomes has beaten 31 teams, but since he is not leaving the Chiefs anytime soon, it will stay that way for the foreseeable future. The other one is Russell Wilson, who has beaten everybody but the Seahawks. However, the Giants don’t play Seattle this year.

