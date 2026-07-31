Tyler Allgeier clears the air on relationship with Jeremiyah Love amid Cardinals’ competition

The Arizona Cardinals didn’t have a great 2025 NFL season with their running backs. For that reason, the NFC West club acquired two new players at the position to compete against each other: Tyler Allgeier and Jeremiyah Love.

Allgeier arrived in Arizona after being relegated behind Bijan Robinson in Atlanta and not being able to secure the RB1 spot. Upon his arrival with the Cardinals, he got the news that he would have to compete with another top draft pick in Jeremiyah Love, but he doesn’t see any beef with the rookie at all.

“I felt like it was good,” he said on the Cardinals drafting Love. “The front office has their reasons and all of that, but I think it’s just another weapon to get on the offensive side. I think it was a great pick.”

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The Cardinals overhauled the RB position

With James Conner struggling with injuries, the Cardinals made the decision to acquire two new running backs who will most likely take the majority of snaps this season.

Jeremiyah Love starts with the 2s and immediately has a strong cut back on hie first carry pic.twitter.com/yvoNRygouF — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) July 31, 2026

Jeremiyah Love was regarded as the best player at the position in this past draft and, while Allgeier has the experience, most analysts believe the rookie will be the starter in Week 1.

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Allgeier had a solid rookie season in 2022 with over 1,000 scrimmage yards. However, his production decreased each year since then, and he is hoping to have a fresh start in Arizona to build a powerful RB duo with Love.

Arizona faces an uphill battle in the NFC West

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the NFC West is one of the most powerful divisions in the NFL currently. The Rams, 49ers, and Seahawks all advanced to the playoffs last season, with Seattle securing the Super Bowl LX title.

The Cardinals let Kyler Murray leave, staying with Jacoby Brissett as QB1. They are not regarded as contenders at all, yet they could be a surprise team with all the new additions they made this offseason.