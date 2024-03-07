Tyreek Hill used to be Patrick Mahomes‘ perfect partner at the Kansas City Chiefs, but he decided to pursue a different challenge in his career by joining the Miami Dolphins in the 2022 offseason.

The star wideout has seen how the Chiefs continued to succeed without him, but looks happy to be part of an ambitious project in South Florida. Cheetah is a huge fan of his quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, though he would like to see some things from his former signal-caller in the Fins star.

“That’s one thing our quarterback [Tua Tagovailoa] is going to add because, with Pat [Patrick Mahomes], we all had a relationship with Pat,” said Hill on the latest episode of The Pivot Podcast. “Like, we’d all hang out. We’d all do stuff outside of football, and in Miami, we’re still building that. It hasn’t got to that yet.”

Hill aiming to bring back glory days to Miami

When the Dolphins landed Hill in March 2022, their aspirations immediately went through the roof. But while they became a playoff team, the Fins still fell short of expectations as their 23 seasons without playoff wins is the longest active drought in the league.

With Tagovailoa injured, Miami put up a fight against the Bills in the 2023 Wild Card, but it wasn’t enough. In 2024, the Dolphins suffered another early exit in the postseason at the hands of Mahomes and company. Hill saw his former team win the championship both years, but he’s still optimistic about the Dolphins’ chances of succeeding.

“This year, it’s going to get to that,” Hill said. “We had some battles already, but it ain’t been a battle where it’s like we can have a conversation, but then we can come back the next play and be like, ‘Hey bro, I think you should do that.’ It’s been, ‘Nah, [expletive] you,’ I’ll talk to you later or next week.

“We don’t need that. It needs to be like, ‘Look, bro, we need to do this; you need to get open. I need to be better.’ And then we need to come back and talk about it, not have grudges against each other, because we’re all trying to win. Being able to have tough conversations is needed, I feel like.”