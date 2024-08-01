Tyson Bagent will be the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears for their 2024 Hall of Fame game against the Houston Texans, so here are all the details about him.

The 2024 NFL season is about to start. The preseason kicks off with the Hall of Fame game between the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans, with Tyson Bagent leading the offense of the NFC North squad.

The Chicago Bears have created a remarkable roster in recent years. Following Justin Fields‘ departure, the Monsters of Midway needed to hire a new quarterback, and that’s why they drafted Caleb Williams at No.1 this year.

Nevertheless, Williams needs a backup. Tyson Bagent, who was behind Fields last year, will provide support to the rookie, so here is all the information you need to know about this second-year quarterback.

How old is Tyson Bagent?

Tyson Bagent was born on June8, 2000, so he is currently 24 years old. His place of birth was Martinsburg, West Virginia, USA.

How tall is Tyson Bagent?

Bagentis 6’3” (1.90 m) and he weights around 213 lbs (around 95 kg).

What is Tyson Bagent’s contract?

Bagent signed a 3-year, $2,720,00 contract with the Chicago Bears in 2023, so he’s currently playing his second season with the NFC North club.

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent

What are Tyson Bagent’s career stats?

Tyson Bagent has only been in the league for one year. He was Justin Fields’ backup in 2023, so his stats are not outstanding.

Bagent has started four games with the Chicago Bears and has a 2-2 record. He has thrown for 859 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.

Does Tyson Bagent have any social media?

You can find Tyson Bagent on Instagram as @tysonbagent and on X as @tysbagent.