Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t been able to move the chains against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the offense made it far enough on the field for kicker Cam Little to put the football through the uprights in what’s now the longest field goal in NFL history.

Little has been on the spotlight since the 2025 preseason. The rookie kicker has struggled as of late, but after scoring from 68 yards out on a field goal against the Raiders, the Jags kicker is sure to re-gain his confidence.

The offense had struggled to move the football downfield all game long. However, with 4 seconds left on the clock and behind the 50-yard line, Liam Coen and the Jaguars had an ace up their sleeves.

Little trotted onto the field at Allegiant Stadium, determined to make NFL history in one of the newest stadiums in the league. Being in a dome definitely helped, but Little isn’t afraid to let it rip out in the elements, either.

Who else?

If any kicker in the NFL had a chance to break the longest field goal record, it was Little. Dallas Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey is another strong candidate, but Little had already warned the league during the preseason.

In Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Preseason—during Little’s first ever appearance on an NFL field—he nailed a 70-yard field goal. Though an unofficial record, it was the longest conversion ever made, and it put the league on notice about the rookie out of Arkansas.

New record-holder

With his 68-yard field goal, Little officially dethroned Justin Tucker. The Baltimore Ravens kicker had set the previous NFL record in 2021, drilling a 66-yarder as time expired to lift Baltimore past Detroit, 19-17. While Little now stands alone atop the record books, Tucker still holds the record for the longest game-winning field goal in league history.