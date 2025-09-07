Video: Jalen Ramsey, Garrett Wilson get into it after hit on Justin Fields in Jets vs Steelers

Things are getting chirpy in the game between the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a late hit against quarterback Justin Fields, the next play saw Jets wideout Garrett Wilson getting some revenge on cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Needless to say, the emotions are getting very heated at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets have been putting on an offensive gameplan that has surprised the Steelers. Hence, Pittsburgh’s defensive players are getting frustrated. However, that doesn’t mean that Jets players will just take the hits and not react. This game has plenty of debuts, and a quarterback battle between two signal-callers seeking revenge against former teams.

The first half saw both teams combining for 38 points. Both offenses were able to move the chains. This is sort of great news for both teams, who suffered quite a bit offensively in 2024. However, both teams had their defenses being very good units, but have looked bad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aside from Ramsey and Wilson, this game has had a lot of other skirmishes. Lots of late hits, including TJ Watt trucking Fields who didn’t have the ball. Also, Connor Heyward tackled a Jets player after a punt.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

The quarterbacks’ duel has been great

Rodgers and Fields have been making these offenses look other worldly. The teams are fancying their new chances with their new quarterbacks. Both sides have put the game in their hands and they are battling.

Advertisement

see also Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers receives an important update on his conditioning ahead the season opener vs Jets

Fields is exploding with his movement and agility, while Rodgers’ poise and ability to read defenses has proven to be effective. The fact that both quarterbacks know their former defenses is also key to how effective they’ve played.