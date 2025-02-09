Video: Patrick Mahomes ‘gifts’ TD to Eagles player who celebrates his birthday in Super Bowl LIX

Things are not going well for Patrick Mahomes in this edition of Super Bowl LIX. On a day where he appears more uncertain than usual, he delivered an interception, caught by Cooper DeJean, who gives the Philadelphia Eagles the advantage over the Kansas City Chiefs. The cornerback is celebrating his 22nd birthday on the field today.

The Eagles perfectly planned how to stop Andy Reid’s team’s offense, and Mahomes is struggling to find answers. This time, the young player, a former Iowa Hawkeye, took advantage of the QB’s inefficiency and gave his team the lead with a precise play.

Nick Sirianni’s team proves to be solid in all areas, which causes the Chiefs to not only be ineffective in their passing game, but also struggle to find any solutions to turn the situation around in the short term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The last pick-six in a Super Bowl

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots managed to make a historic comeback in a unique edition of the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons. However, in that game, the player considered by many as the greatest QB in NFL history, suffered a pick-six.

Advertisement

On that occasion, cornerback Robert Alford took advantage of Tom Brady’s misfortune with the throw, securing an important touchdown for his team, which ultimately fell to Bill Belichick’s squad.