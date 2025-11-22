Vikings get massive boost for JJ McCarthy’s offense for key Week 12 game vs Packers

The Minnesota Vikings need a win in Week 12. Amid JJ McCarthy’s struggles, the team has activated a key player for Sunday, hoping he can help the young quarterback defeat the Green Bay Packers.

It has been a complicated season for the Vikings. Even after McCarthy’s return from the knee injury he suffered in 2024, the quarterback has lacked consistency — but now, some good news has finally arrived for him.

On Saturday, the Vikings announced the return of Ryan Kelly. The veteran center has been activated from injured reserve and is expected to play against Green Bay in Week 12.

A damaged offensive line

One of the Vikings’ biggest problems this year has been the lack of protection for their quarterbacks. JJ McCarthy was injured earlier in the season, his replacement Carson Wentz also went down, and overall, the offensive line has not been able to keep any signal-caller safe.

Injuries have hit the unit all year long, forcing several backups to step into starting roles. However, Kelly’s return is a massive boost for Minnesota’s chances of beating the Packers.

Still, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Kelly. He landed on injured reserve after suffering two concussions this season, and there were even rumors that he might retire because of them.

Throughout his career, the former All-Pro center has suffered five concussions. Suffering two in the same season is clearly dangerous, and with NFL players prioritizing their long-term health more than ever, retirement has become a real possibility.

Kelly is expected to start against Green Bay, which is huge for McCarthy. Nevertheless, it feels like his days in the NFL may be numbered, and the conversation about stepping away from football is becoming increasingly realistic for him.