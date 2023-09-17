Watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets for FREE in the US

Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The home team has a dangerous offensive line. Here is all the key information about this Regular Season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets online free in the US on Fubo]

The Cowboys were lethal during Week 1, they won against underdogs New York Giants by 40-0 on the road, but they still have a lot to prove before being called big favorites.

The Jets won against a big favorite, Buffalo Bills, at home by 22-16 OT, it was an unexpected victory and probably one of the top upsets of the current season.

When will Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets be played?

Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, September 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Both teams are having a good time, but the home team knows what it’s like to win against favorites.

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday, September 17, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Dallas Cowboys and New York Jetswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN