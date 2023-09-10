Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Visitors will spend two weeks on the road before playing at home. Here is all the key information about this Regular Season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins online free in the US on Fubo]

The Chargers won two preseason games against the Rams and 49ers, and lost one against the New Orleans Saints. They just want to make the playoffs again like they did last season when they lost during the Wild Card round against the Jaguars.

The Dolphins have a list of new players for the 2023 season that include Mike White, Braxton Berrios, DeShon Elliot, among others.

When will Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins be played?

Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, September 10 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The home team is one of the underdogs with one of the best offensive lines of the season.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 10, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins will be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.