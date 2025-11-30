Aaron Rodgers took a major risk by playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Buffalo Bills. With multiple fractures in his left wrist, the quarterback asked Mike Tomlin to let him be the starting quarterback in Week 13.

Tomlin knew how serious the injury was to the point that he didn’t allow him to play at Soldier Field in the loss to the Chicago Bears. However, with the season hanging by a thread, the veteran was given the green light.

The big problem is that on the first offensive play of the third quarter, a hit could have changed the course of Rodgers’ career. A devastating moment for the Super Bowl champion quarterback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why was Aaron Rodgers not playing for Steelers vs Bills?

Aaron Rodgers is not playing for the Steelers against the Bills because he got injured after being sacked in the third quarter. The quarterback even had a bloody nose and felt pain in his left wrist.

Who is backup quarterback for Steelers?

Mason Rudolph is the Steelers’ backup quarterback and entered the game after Rodgers’ injury. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, he threw an interception that was later converted into a touchdown by the Bills, extending their lead to 16-7.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Aaron Rodgers’ injury is reportedly much worse than expected for Steelers

Two series later, Aaron Rodgers returned to the field with tape to stop the bleeding from his nose, trying to lead an epic comeback in Pittsburgh, as the black and gold team fell behind by nine points in the third quarter.