Kyle Shanahan has kept the San Francisco 49ers afloat in the 2025 season despite multiple injuries, including Brock Purdy’s. In this scenario, his decision to sign Mac Jones as a backup quarterback in the offseason has proven to be crucial.

The 49ers have a 6-3 record in the NFC West, one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, and are just one game behind the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. In the race for a wild card spot, they are currently the 6th seed and would be in the playoffs.

However, the expectation for Shanahan is to win the Super Bowl. After those painful losses with the Kansas City Chiefs, there are no excuses, as the franchise has gone three decades without winning a championship.

Who will be 49ers starting quarterback against Rams?

Mac Jones will be the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in the crucial Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The information was confirmed by head coach Kyle Shanahan, who also spoke about Brock Purdy’s injury. “It will be Mac again starting. I haven’t decided whether to make Brock active or not, but he’s further along this week than last week.”

What is Brock Purdy injured with?

Brock Purdy has been dealing with a turf toe injury throughout most of the season. The problem first appeared in Week 1, and when he tried to return in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it seems to have worsened.

