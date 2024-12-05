Trending topics:
Where to watch Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Detroit Lions face Green Bay Packers in a Week 14 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans nationwide can access full game details, including kickoff times and streaming options, to catch all the action.

Detroit Lions PK Jake Bates
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireDetroit Lions PK Jake Bates

By Leonardo Herrera

Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will face against each other in a Week 14 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Below, you’ll find all the essential game details, including kickoff time and streaming options for fans in the USA, ensuring you stay connected to all the action.

[Watch Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Week 14 kicks off with a marquee matchup as the Detroit Lions, riding high on a 10-game winning streak and an impressive 11-1 record, look to solidify their dominance in the NFC. Fresh off a gritty 23-20 victory over the Chicago Bears, Detroit has its sights set on maintaining the league’s best record.

Standing in their way are the surging Green Bay Packers, who have won three straight to improve to 9-3. With playoff implications and bragging rights on the line, the Packers aim to derail Detroit’s momentum while bolstering their own case as a serious contender.

When will the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers match be played?

Detroit Lions take on Green Bay Packers the Week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Thursday, December 5, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM (ET).

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft – IMAGO / Newscom World

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers in the USA

This NFL game between Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial)Other options: Amazon Prime.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

