Where to watch Detroit Lions vs Washington Commanders for free in the USA: 2025 NFL playoffs

Detroit Lions face off against Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFL Divisional playoffs, a clash that has football fans across the country buzzing with anticipation. Here’s a complete guide to ensure you don’t miss a second of this thrilling postseason matchup, including kickoff times and streaming details.

This matchup in the divisional playoffs promises to be one of the most intriguing, as two fierce rivals face off after nearly identical performances during the regular season, each emerging as one of the tournament’s most dominant teams.

The Detroit Lions are entering their postseason debut with high hopes of replicating their impressive regular-season form, while the Washington Commanders, fresh off a hard-fought win over Tampa Bay, are looking to pull off an upset against one of the league’s best teams.

When will the Detroit Lions vs Washington Commanders match be played?

Detroit Lions play against Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFL Divisional Playoffs on Saturday, January 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders – Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Detroit Lions vs Washington Commanders: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Washington Commanders in the USA

Fans in the USA can catch this NFL clash between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders live on FOX. If you want to live stream the game, Fubo offers a convenient option with a free trial available.