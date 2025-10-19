Where to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Rams in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Jacksonville Jaguars will face off against Los Angeles Rams in a Week 7 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Rams online in the USA on Fubo

One of the most compelling matchups of the NFL weekend pits two contenders with playoff aspirations against each other. The Los Angeles Rams enter riding high after a 17-3 win over the Ravens, improving to 4-2 and staying tight in the NFC West race with the Seahawks and 49ers.

Across the field, the Jacksonville Jaguars are determined to rebound after a 20-12 loss to Seattle, as they aim to keep pressure on the Colts in the AFC South standings. Both teams have plenty on the line, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash.

When will the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Rams match be played?

Jacksonville Jaguars take on Los Angeles Rams in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Sunday, October 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 AM (ET).

Josh Hines-Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars – Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Rams: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 AM

PT: 6:30 AM

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Rams in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Angeles Rams will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on NFL Network and NFL+