Sean McVay’s Rams look to keep dominating trend alive ahead of Week 7 game vs Jaguars

The Los Angeles Rams have a 4-2 record. The team is 4-0 against the AFC and 0-2 against the NFC. Hence, now that they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Sean McVay will hope to once again beat an AFC foe this year.

Overall, McVay and the Rams are actually on a seven-game winning streak against teams in the AFC. In fact, that’s the longest active interconference streak in the NFL. Also, the Rams final 10 games of the season will be against NFC teams, hence they would complete a 5-0 sweep with a win. However, it’s also concerning that they haven’t beaten an NFC rival since that’s what they’ll face for the rest of 2025.

As for the Jaguars, they are 2-1 against the NFC this season. They defeated the Panthers and the 49ers, but lost last week to the Seahawks. The Jags average 21.3 points per game in those outings.

Rams need a plan B

Many of the success the Rams have this season falls on wide receiver Puka Nacua’s shoulders. However, it’s been confirmed that he won’t play against the Jaguars due to an ankle injury. Hence, Davante Adams needs to step up as the main target for Matthew Stafford.

Davante Adams #17 of the Los Angeles Rams

Adams has 26 catches for 396 yards and three touchdowns. However, Adams is averaging a career-low 47.3% catches. Adams has 55 targets already but hasn’t been able to catch even half of those passes. With Puka Nacua out, Adams must have a big game if the Rams want to win. The good thing is he’s scored at least a touchdown in each of his four games against the Jaguars.

How has McVay fared in London?

Sean McVay has gone to London twice in 2017 and 2019 and he’s won both games. Jacksonville is 1-5 vs. Rams historically and hasn’t even scored more than 23 points in any game.

The Jaguars’ best defensive player, linebacker Devin Lloyd, couldn’t travel due to a calf injury. Without him, the ability to create turnovers dims a lot for the team. If it needs to be a blowout, the Rams should have the upper hand even without Nacua.