Where to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings for free in the USA: 2025 NFL playoffs

Los Angeles Rams take on Minnesota Vikings in the 2025 NFL Wild Card playoffs. Here you can find out all the essential details, including kickoff times and streaming options.

Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesSam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings

By Leonardo Herrera

Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings will face against each otherin the 2025 NFL Wild Card playoffs, a matchup eagerly awaited by football fans nationwide. From kickoff times to streaming details, here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated showdown.

[Watch Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Wild Card playoffs wrap up with a thrilling showdown as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings. The Rams narrowly clinched their division title over the Seattle Seahawks, who pushed them to the wire in the postseason race.

Now, the Rams are eyeing a spot in the divisional round but face a tough challenge against one of the regular season’s top teams. The Vikings, who had a chance to secure a direct path to the divisional playoffs in Week 18 but fell short against the Lions, are now determined to earn their shot at redemption with a victory.

When will the Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings match be played?

Los Angeles Rams will play against Minnesota Vikings in the 2025 NFL Wild Card Playoffs on Monday, January 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Jimmy Garoppolo of the Los Angeles Rams – Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

NFL Playoffs 2025: Are the Vikings and Rams playing in Arizona?

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings in the USA

Fans in the USA can catch this NFL clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings live on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+. If you want to live stream the game, Fubo offers a convenient option with a free trial available.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

