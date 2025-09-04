Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Philadelphia Eagles take on Dallas Cowboys in a Week 1 clash of the 2025 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find here complete game information, including kickoff times and streaming options, to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the action.

By Leonardo Herrera

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesDak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles will face off against Dallas Cowboys in what will be a Week 1 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys online in the USA on Fubo]

The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles kick off their new campaign after a stellar 2024 season, entering the year with confidence and championship expectations as they aim to replicate last year’s success.

Standing in their way are the Dallas Cowboys, who narrowly missed the playoffs and enter this season determined to flip the script. Dak Prescott and his squad know a statement win over the champs would be the perfect way to launch their postseason push.

When will the Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys match be played?

Philadelphia Eagles play against Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Thursday, September 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 PM (ET).

Montrell Johnson Jr. of the Philadelphia Eagles – Elsa/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM
CT: 7:20 PM
MT: 6:20 PM
PT: 5:20 PM

New report reveals Micah Parsons’ physical issue in surprising twist after Cowboys-Packers trade

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on NBC and Peacock.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
