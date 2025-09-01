New report reveals Micah Parsons’ physical issue in surprising twist after Cowboys-Packers trade

Micah Parsons‘ final hours with the Dallas Cowboys were marked by a particular controversy, as the player was dealing with severe back pain that, according to him, prevented him from competing alongside his teammates. Now with the Green Bay Packers, new physical evaluations have provided a clearer picture of the situation.

According to the latest reports and confirmed by both the Cowboys and Dr. Robert Watkins, the pass rusher has a facet joint sprain at L4/L5 and may be able to play with the help of an epidural.

The news was reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who shared more details about Parsons’ health update ahead of his debut with Green Bay via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“New #Packers pass-rusher Micah Parsons, whose deal went through following a physical, is still battling some ailments. Sources say he has a facet joint sprain — L4/L5 — and may be able to play with an epidural. Both Dallas and Dr. Robert Watkins confirmed the diagnosis.”

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys lays on a training table.

The back injury controversy

Before his arrival in Green Bay, Micah Parsons and the Cowboys were involved in a controversy regarding the health status of one of the league’s most impactful pass rushers. The player had reported intense back pain, which kept him off the field throughout training camp and the preseason.

Although at the time the franchise hinted that Parsons was using this narrative as a way to apply pressure and accelerate a trade, it was ultimately confirmed that the player’s claims were legitimate. Now, his condition will have to be managed by his new medical team.

Will Parsons be able to play against the Lions on Sunday?

The Green Bay Packers will make their season debut next weekend against the Detroit Lions, in what’s expected to be a thrilling showdown at Lambeau Field. While there is still no official word on whether Micah Parsons will be active for the game, all eyes are on head coach Matt LaFleur, who is expected to confirm whether the linebacker will suit up or if the team will wait until he’s fully ready.