Where to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders for free in the USA: 2025 NFL playoffs

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to face the Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFL Conference Finals, a matchup that has football fans nationwide eagerly awaiting the action. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated postseason showdown, including kickoff times and streaming details.

The Philadelphia Eagles have steadily advanced through the playoffs, showcasing resilience and superiority in hard-fought victories over the Packers and Rams in the Wild Card and Divisional rounds. Now, their path to the Super Bowl face a significant challenge against the Washington Commanders.

Fresh off a shocking upset of the Detroit Lions—one of the top contenders for a Super Bowl berth—the Commanders enter this game brimming with confidence and eager to deliver another statement win against the formidable Eagles.

When will the Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders match be played?

Philadelphia Eagles take on Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFL Conference Finals on Sunday, January 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 PM (ET).

Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders – Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders in the USA

Fans in the USA can catch this NFL clash between Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders live on FOX. If you want to live stream the game, Fubo offers a convenient option with a free trial available.