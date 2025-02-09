Starting the postseason from the Wild Card round is one of the toughest paths for any NFL team with Super Bowl aspirations. Few teams have managed to pull it off, but those that do earn widespread respect across the league.

Reaching the big game and winning it after battling through the Wild Card round is an exhausting feat. The most recent team to accomplish this was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. Led by Tom Brady, it marked his final Super Bowl ring as a quarterback.

Nearly a dozen Wild Card teams have reached the Super Bowl, but only a little over half have managed to win it. One of the first to do so was the then-Oakland Raiders in 1980, when they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 in Super Bowl XV.

Simply making it to the final game of the postseason is impressive, but winning as a No. 5 or No. 6 seed the Vince Lombardi trophy against heavy favorites is an even bigger accomplishment. The New York Giants did exactly that in 2007, pulling off a historic 17-14 upset over the previously undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

Tom Brady during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Wild Card Teams That Have Won the Super Bowl

The list of Wild Card teams that won Super Bowl is short—only seven of the 11 that have reached the big game have managed to win a ring. Most of them have done so in the 21st century, a testament to the league’s increasing competitiveness.

Oakland Raiders (1980)

Denver Broncos (1997)

Baltimore Ravens (2000)

Pittsburgh Steelers (2005)

New York Giants (2007)

Green Bay Packers (2010)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020)

Why Is the Path from the Wild Card Round So Difficult?

Wild Card teams must play an extra postseason game compared to top seeds, who typically only need two wins—Divisional Round and Conference Championship—to reach the Super Bowl. Lower-seeded Wild Card teams, on the other hand, must win three: the Wild Card game (usually against a favored opponent), the Divisional Round, and the Conference Championship. Fatigue from the regular season also adds another layer of difficulty, making their road to the title even more grueling.