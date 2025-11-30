Why is Alvin Kamara not playing today for the Saints vs Dolphins in Week 13 of 2025 NFL season?

The New Orleans Saints‘ last shot at clinching at least a Wild Card spot hinges on today’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Although the Dolphins have struggled this regular season, the Saints’ fans are aware that their team will be competing without star player Alvin Kamara.

The latest injury report confirms that Alvin Kamara will miss today’s game between the Saints and the Dolphins due to a persistent knee and ankle injury, which the Saints’ medical team is closely monitoring.

Kamara’s absence is especially disappointing for fans who had hoped to see him return to action after missing Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons. Unfortunately, his condition has not improved, and he remains in recovery, shrouded in uncertainty about his availability if the Saints make it to the Wild Card round.

The lack of Kamara, combined with fans’ hopes to at least see Chris Olave on the field, places the Saints in a precarious position regarding their playoff prospects. They face the challenge of winning this crucial match and also relying on other outcomes to fall in their favor, complicating their path to the next round.

Alvin Kamara, RB1 for the New Orleans Saints

Who is replacing Kamara today vs the Dolphins?

As Kamara continues his recovery, Saints’ head coach Kellen Moore is putting his faith in Devin Neal. The 22-year-old is set to make his first career start after stepping in for Kamara in seven games this season.

Expectations are high for Neal among the Saints’ fan base, as he could prove to be a pivotal asset against the Dolphins. The Dolphins are facing their own challenges with four players listed as questionable for Week 13.

The outlook appears daunting for the Saints in their quest for a playoff berth this season. They are counting on their young talent to shift the tide while also hoping for favorable outcomes in other games today to maintain a sliver of hope for entering the Wild Card round.