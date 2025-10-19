Trending topics:
NFL

Why is JJ McCarthy not playing today for Vikings vs Eagles in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL Season?

JJ McCarthy is regarded as the future of the Minnesota Vikings, but the quarterback has struggled to stay consistent and will not play in their Week 7 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Fernando Franco Puga

JJ McCarthy, QB for the Minnesota Vikings
© David Berding/Getty ImagesJJ McCarthy, QB for the Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings see JJ McCarthy as the future of the franchise. Unfortunately, he has not been healthy enough to showcase his skills, and now he will miss the Week 7 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last year, the Vikings used their first-round pick to select McCarthy. However, the young quarterback has only appeared in two games so far due to multiple injuries that have limited his development.

This season, McCarthy recovered from the knee injury he suffered last year, but he’s now dealing with another health issue that will keep him out for Week 7 against the Eagles.

Advertisement

Why is Carson Wentz playing and not JJ McCarthy in Vikings vs. Eagles in Week 7?

Earlier this year, McCarthy suffered a high right ankle sprain. He was only able to play two games—against the Falcons and the Bears—and has remained sidelined since then.

NFL News: Vikings’ HC Kevin O’Connell discusses JJ McCarthy’s progress under Carson Wentz’s guidance

see also

NFL News: Vikings’ HC Kevin O’Connell discusses JJ McCarthy’s progress under Carson Wentz’s guidance

The Vikings handed the offense to Carson Wentz following McCarthy’s injury. While the veteran is also managing a left shoulder issue, he’s healthy enough to start against Philadelphia.

Advertisement

McCarthy revealed earlier this week that his ankle is “getting there,” but admitted he’s still not at 100% to play in such an important matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
NFL News: Vikings’ HC Kevin O’Connell discusses JJ McCarthy’s progress under Carson Wentz’s guidance
NFL

NFL News: Vikings’ HC Kevin O’Connell discusses JJ McCarthy’s progress under Carson Wentz’s guidance

NFL News: Unnoticed error at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium almost doomed Vikings in win over Browns
NFL

NFL News: Unnoticed error at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium almost doomed Vikings in win over Browns

Why did Carson Wentz momentarily leave the Vikings vs Browns Week 5 game in London?
NFL

Why did Carson Wentz momentarily leave the Vikings vs Browns Week 5 game in London?

Is Kyler Murray playing today for Cardinals vs Packers in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

Is Kyler Murray playing today for Cardinals vs Packers in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season?

Better Collective Logo