Why is JJ McCarthy not playing today for Vikings vs Eagles in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL Season?

The Minnesota Vikings see JJ McCarthy as the future of the franchise. Unfortunately, he has not been healthy enough to showcase his skills, and now he will miss the Week 7 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last year, the Vikings used their first-round pick to select McCarthy. However, the young quarterback has only appeared in two games so far due to multiple injuries that have limited his development.

This season, McCarthy recovered from the knee injury he suffered last year, but he’s now dealing with another health issue that will keep him out for Week 7 against the Eagles.

Why is Carson Wentz playing and not JJ McCarthy in Vikings vs. Eagles in Week 7?

Earlier this year, McCarthy suffered a high right ankle sprain. He was only able to play two games—against the Falcons and the Bears—and has remained sidelined since then.

The Vikings handed the offense to Carson Wentz following McCarthy’s injury. While the veteran is also managing a left shoulder issue, he’s healthy enough to start against Philadelphia.

McCarthy revealed earlier this week that his ankle is “getting there,” but admitted he’s still not at 100% to play in such an important matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions.