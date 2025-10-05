Why is Joe Flacco not playing today for Browns vs Vikings in London?

After a robust preseason, the Cleveland Browns aimed to make a strong impact at the start of the 2025 NFL season. Yet, they currently grapple with a disappointing 1-3 record, underscoring the challenges they face. Head coach Kevin Stefanski now has a crucial chance to redirect the team’s fortunes as it prepares to face the Minnesota Vikings. Significantly, the team will undergo a major change without veteran quarterback Joe Flacco at the helm.

Joe Flacco, despite his veteran status, has remained injury-free this season. However, his on-field performance falls short of expectations. He completed just 93 of 160 pass attempts, totaling 815 yards. Additionally, Flacco’s contribution of only 2 touchdowns against 6 interceptions fails.

Considering his performances, head coach Kevin Stefanski made the bold decision to bench Joe Flacco for the remainder of the season. Rookie Dillon Gabriel has been named QB1 over Shedeur Sanders, marking a fresh start for the Browns in their upcoming showdown. Though some view this as a risky decision, Stefanski believes it is essential to steer the franchise back onto a winning path.

Along this 2025 NFL season, Dillon Gabriel has just played a couple of minutes with Browns, completing 3 passes of 4 attempts within 19 yards and reaching a touchdown. Nonetheless, the rookie has already displayed his impressive talent during the preseason, marking him now as the QB1 replacing Flacco as the leader of the team. Now, the 25-year-old rookie holds a career-defining opportunity to become the cornerstone of the team next to Quinshon Judkins.

Dillon Gabriel #5 and Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.

Report: Browns still facing tough QB battle between Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have made the pivotal decision to appoint Dillon Gabriel as their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. This move casts uncertainty on Shedeur Sanders‘ future with the team, sparking widespread speculation. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly has strategic plans in mind that could shape a fascinating narrative for the franchise as the season progresses.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Shedeur Sanders is expected to see playing time in the 2025 NFL season. The Browns plan to implement a strategic game plan to develop his talent, which sets the stage for an intense competition for the quarterback position. Even though Dillon Gabriel currently holds the edge to retain the starting role, Sanders’ presence keeps the pressure on and ensures a dynamic battle for the top spot.