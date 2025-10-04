Browns make roster moves amid Dillon Gabriel named starting QB over Shedeur Sanders and Joe Flacco

The future of the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback position is at a decisive moment. After an inconsistent 1–3 start to the season, the team decided to make a change by naming rookie Dillon Gabriel the starter over Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders. At the same time, more moves are being made ahead of the upcoming game in London against the Minnesota Vikings.

Gabriel takes over for Flacco, who had failed to deliver the expected production during the first few games. Sanders, meanwhile, was unable to win the competition despite the media buzz that suggested he could get starting minutes.

With this move, along with other injury-related adjustments on the roster, the Browns hope to spark their offense and climb out of their early-season slump. The 1–3 record with Flacco as QB1 currently leaves them far from playoff contention in the AFC North.

Changes in Cleveland

While Gabriel will take the reins as QB1, the Browns elevated CB Tre Avery and CB Dom Jones from their practice squad. The move comes as CB Greg Newsome is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in London against the Vikings, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Dillon Gabriel #5 of the Cleveland Browns

This double move suggests that Newsome may be on the verge of missing Sunday’s matchup in London, a crucial game early in the season. The elevations of Avery and Jones highlight the team’s strategy to cover a potential hole in their defensive scheme.

Key debut for Gabriel

For rookie Gabriel, this will be his first career start despite having already shown flashes coming off the bench for the Browns. The performances of Avery and Jones could prove crucial in a game where Cleveland’s secondary will face significant threats from Minnesota’s passing attack.