Shedeur Sanders uses one word to describe Dillon Gabriel after losing Browns QB competition to him

Just five weeks into his first NFL season, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel have been through the wringer. That’s usually the case for young quarterbacks on the Cleveland Browns, there isn’t any time to acclimate. Now, the son of Primetime dropped a one-word statement on a post with his fellow rookie teammate.

As the Browns gear up for a crucial matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in London, a trend repeats itself. The off-field drama outweighs and outshines the on-field product put on by the Browns.

With Sanders and Gabriel in the spotlight, Cleveland now faces a rookie showdown with no shortage of flair. However, after Sanders’ latest post on his Instagram account, it seems he’s made his peace with the Browns’ decision on the QB1 spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“#Dawgs,” Shedeur Sanders captioned an Instagram story featuring him and Gabriel throwing passes together during Cleveland’s practice.

Dillon Gabriel, rookie quarterback for the Cleveland Browns

Advertisement

Jury’s still out

Gabriel has the upper hand, but it’s too early for victory laps. With the Browns, anything can happen at any given moment. The UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon product will make his NFL career debut against the Vikings.

Advertisement

see also Dillon Gabriel, not Shedeur Sanders, will prolong a Browns’ infamous record following Joe Flacco getting benched

Regardless, his starting job is far from being set in stone. Shedeur will actively compete for it, and so will veteran Joe Flacco. After a long summer of positional battles, the Browns are seemingly back on square one, with an intense competition for the starting job. The ball is on Gabriel’s court, but with it come responsibilities for the first-year signal caller.

Advertisement

Fasten your seatbelts

If either rookie quarterback believes the battle for the starting position is over, he is in for a rude awakening—and a rushed course in Browns history, while he’s at it. If anything, the gun has only signaled the start of the race. Gabriel is up ahead, but obstacles are sure to appear somewhere down the lane. After all, it might come down to perfect timing, and that’s the one area of expertise for Sanders.

SurveyWho will be Cleveland's QB1 by the end of the season? Who will be Cleveland's QB1 by the end of the season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement