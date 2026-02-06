Super Bowl LX halftime full overview: Who is performing? Full lineup of artists, timing, what to expect and more

The Super Bowl halftime show has grown from marching bands and novelty acts into a cultural megaphone where music, spectacle, and television collide. Each year, millions of viewers wait as much for the performers as for the game itself.

At Super Bowl LX, the lineup reflected both established icons and breakthrough talent, promising a fusion of genres and moments engineered for live broadcast and social buzz. The show’s design aimed to balance surprise with narrative arc.

Timing cues, guest appearances and visual themes have all become part of the halftime ritual, with networks and producers carefully calibrating the performance to the rhythm of the big NFL game between the Patriots and the Seahawks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bad Bunny makes history as the first latino halftime headliner

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny takes the halftime stage at Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, making history as the first Latino and Spanish‑speaking artist to headline the show as a solo act.

Advertisement

He previously appeared as a guest performer during the 2020 Super Bowl LIV halftime show, sharing the stage with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. At that time, he contributed memorable moments by performing his verse on hits like “I Like It” and collaborating on Spanish‑language highlights such as “Chantaje”.

Advertisement

Returning six years later as the headline act underscores how far he had risen in global influence, shifting from a featured guest to the marquee star of perhaps the world’s most visible music performance platform.

Advertisement

He has become one of the most influential figures in global music, topping streaming charts and winning multiple Grammy Awards — including Album of the Year for “DeBÍ Tirar Más Fotos” at the 2026 Grammys.

His presence on the biggest broadcast stage in American sports represents not just a personal milestone but a cultural one, highlighting how Latin trap and reggaeton have moved from niche to mainstream global force.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super Bowl LX pregame shows: Which artists will perform?

The entertainment at Super Bowl LX begins long before kickoff with a lineup of performances designed to set the stage for a night of sport and spectacle. The pregame show is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET.

To honor the game’s pageantry and the 60th anniversary of the Super Bowl, Green Day will open the festivities in a special ceremony celebrating generations of MVPs. The band’s role connects the region’s musical roots with the energy of the big game crowd and sets an electric tone for what follows.

Advertisement

Green Day perform On ABC’s “Good Morning America” in 2024 (Source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Advertisement

In traditional pregame fashion, a trio of acclaimed vocalists will follow: Charlie Puth will deliver “The Star‑Spangled Banner”, Brandi Carlile is slated to perform “America the Beautiful”, and Coco Jones will bring “Lift Every Voice and Sing” to the field.

Advertisement

Each brings a distinct musical identity to the ceremony, blending pop, Americana, and R&B for a richly layered musical introduction to Super Bowl Sunday. All of these performances will be broadcast across major platforms.

When, where and how to watch Super Bowl LX halftime show

Super Bowl LX took place on Sunday, February 8, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT. The halftime show typically begins shortly after the second quarter, usually around 7:30–8:00 PM ET, depending on game flow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For fans in the United States, the game and halftime show are broadcast live on NBC, with Spanish‑language coverage available on Telemundo. Streaming options included Peacock and NFL+, giving viewers a range of ways to tune in on traditional television and digital platforms.

This multi‑platform approach reflects the NFL’s effort to meet viewers wherever they are, from living rooms to mobile screens, while ensuring the halftime show remains one of the most widely shared cultural broadcasts of the year.