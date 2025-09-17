Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs key teammate receives ‘confident’ response on contract extension from front office

As the Toronto Maple Leafs kick off the 2025–26 NHL season, Auston Matthews and his teammates are preparing to build on last year’s successes. The team is aiming to blend offensive firepower with a reliable defensive structure, making stability in goal a priority.

One key focus for the organization is securing the future of goaltender Anthony Stolarz, whose breakout performance has become a cornerstone for the Leafs’ defensive unit. Stolarz’s consistency and strong presence in net allow Matthews and the top forwards to execute the team’s game plan with confidence.

General Manager Brad Treliving provided an update ahead of training camp, on ongoing contract extension talks, signaling optimism about keeping the 31-year-old netminder in Toronto long-term.

“We’re hopeful to get to a good outcome… I’m confident, until proven otherwise, that we can find something that’ll work,” Treliving said, as reported by NHL insider David Pagnotta on X.

How vital is Stolarz to Matthews and the Leafs’ playoff push?

Stolarz posted a 21-8-3 record, 2.14 GAA, and a .926 save percentage last season, quickly earning recognition as a dependable presence alongside Joseph Woll. His emergence has sparked internal discussions about ensuring the long-term strength of the goaltending tandem, which could prove pivotal as Toronto aims for a deep playoff run.

Leafs seek stability in goal ahead of 2025–26 season

Treliving’s remarks signal the front office’s commitment to keeping Anthony Stolarz, giving Auston Matthews and the team confidence as they head into the season.

While no deal is finalized, both sides appear aligned on finding a solution. Securing Stolarz would reward his performance and reinforce one of Toronto’s key building blocks. With training camp underway and the October 8 opener approaching, his presence on the net could shape the team’s chemistry and playoff outlook.

