Hurricanes reportedly confirm Canadiens’ Lane Hutson is top target in their crosshairs

The Carolina Hurricanes are ramping up the pressure in the Eastern Conference Final and won't make life any easier on Montreal Canadiens star Lane Hutson.

Lane Hutson felt the Carolina Hurricanes‘ wrath in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final. The Montreal Canadiens defenseman had to play through pain after taking a vicious hit from Taylor Hall, and he will have to keep his head on a swivel because the Canes will not go any easier on him from now on. A trip to the NHL Stanley Cup Final is on the line, and it is true no-holds-barred fashion.

“The Hurricanes have no intention of going any easier on Lane Hutson. I spoke this morning with Jaccob Slavin, Jalen Chatfield, and Logan Stankoven, and all three confirmed to me that hitting ‘Montreal’s playmaker’ was part of their game plan,” as reported by Anthony Martineau of TVA Sports. “We have no choice but to play him tight, but legally,” Stankoven commented.

Since Hall collided with Hutson against the boards in Game 2, momentum shifted in the Eastern Conference Final series. The Hurricanes have found their footing and came away with a crucial victory to even the series at one game apiece. As the series heads to Montreal, it’s all tied up.

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Momentum shifted in series

The 3-2 overtime win in Game 2 was paramount in more ways than one for the Canes. They needed it to exorcise their playoff demons, namely the ghosts of Conference Finals past. It was Carolina’s first home-ice win in this stage since 2006.

Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens.

Since then, the Hurricanes had gone 0-9 in conference final games in Raleigh. The Canes are not out of the woods yet, but they chopped down the Habs—and aim to keep doing so—while snapping a long-standing hex in the City of Oaks.

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Unfortunately for Hutson and the Canadiens, they are not off the chopping block just yet. Unless Montreal fights back and matches Carolina’s aggressiveness, the Canadiens could be in for very long games—but not a very long series.

Hutson remains calm

“I’m not too worried about it. I mean, it’s been happening all playoffs for everyone so it’s not just me, it’s everyone,” Hutson said, via Priyanta Emrith on X. “The game happens so fast I’m not saying [Hall] intended to do anything crazy. I put myself in a bad spot and he took advantage.”

Hutson’s statement sends a calming message to the fanbase in the City of Saints. The star blueliner was seen practicing with no signs of discomfort ahead of Game 3, and all indications point to him being at full capacity for the upcoming showdown.

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The entire metropolis is buzzing as the CH prepares to host its first conference finals home game with no attendance restrictions at Bell Centre since 2014. It’s been a long time coming, the Habs won’t be intimidated by the Canes’ antics. At least, their fans certainly hope not.