Carey Price committed to the bit after trade from Montreal to San Jose, with botched physical test reportedly on the horizon

Former Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price was seen in the San Jose Sharks' building, with reports of upcoming physical brewing louder in the NHL.

By Federico O'donnell

Carey Price at Bell Centre on February 3, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty ImagesCarey Price at Bell Centre on February 3, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

It’s no secret the trade between the Montreal Canadiens and the San Jose Sharks had financial implications, and very little impact on the ice. However, the NHL must test Carey Price before the new season, as the league applies a “see to believe” type of stance.

Price hasn’t put on the pads since the 2021-22 NHL season. The Canadiens’ icon has been placed on long term injured reserve (LTIR) ever since, with not even a glimpse of hope he might return to the crease.

Now, as the Habs traded Price’s contract to the Sharks, he didn’t magically heal. However, the league must conclude that for itself. Therefore, Price is not in his home country, but in San Jose instead.

The Price is right

After Sharks beat reporter Max Miller spotted Price in Silicon Valley, a very plausible reason emerges for his trip to Northern California’s Bay Area. As reported, the 38-year-old netminder could be in town to take his physical exam—and potentially fail it—in order to be placed on LTIR.

Carey Price warming up

Carey Price at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Canada.

“[Carey Price] has to take and fail a physical each season,” PuckPedia explained on X. “He can’t go on IR if he doesn’t fail his physical. It would mean he’d have to report and be available to play, and if he didn’t, he’d be in violation of his contract.”

Expect a standing O

The Sharks and Canadiens won’t see each other’s faces until the latter stretch of the 2025-26 NHL season. However, when San Jose pays a visit to the Habs in the City of Saints on March 14th, a special celebration for Carey Price is likely to be held.

At the very least, an emotional video will play on the jumbotron. Of course, that could all change if San Jose decides to move the goalie’s contract. After all, it’s quite common courtesy in the NHL for inactive deals to be shuffled around.

Federico O'donnell
